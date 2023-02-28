First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Buys 655 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 3.9% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,917,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,208,000 after acquiring an additional 384,355 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 645.0% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 215,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 186,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,682,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,475,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,324,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,081,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 784.3% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 122,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 109,070 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.12. 63,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,473. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $91.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

