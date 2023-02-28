First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 2.2% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NOBL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.97. 412,379 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

