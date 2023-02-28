First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $367,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,531 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 695,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,455,000 after buying an additional 341,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VLUE traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,795 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.98.

