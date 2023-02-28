First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Has $441,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

