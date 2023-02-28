First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Sells 66 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chubb by 9.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.25. The stock had a trading volume of 462,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,588. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.04 and its 200 day moving average is $207.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.