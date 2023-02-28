First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Trims Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lisman sold 12,400 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.81, for a total transaction of $9,297,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,311.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 279,774 shares of company stock worth $205,121,729. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $750.34. 107,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,410. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $689.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.01. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $768.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $761.15.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

