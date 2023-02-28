First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

First Community Stock Up 1.6 %

FCCO opened at $20.33 on Friday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $153.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

First Community Increases Dividend

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Community’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Activity at First Community

In other First Community news, Director Jan H. Hollar bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

