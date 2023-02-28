First Light Asset Management LLC Acquires 170,839 Shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,273,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,839 shares during the period. KORU Medical Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned about 13.86% of KORU Medical Systems worth $13,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 197,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 773,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 58.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of KORU Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

Shares of KRMD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.87. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01.

(Get Rating)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.