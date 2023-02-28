First Light Asset Management LLC Buys 50,462 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,462 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bioventus by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bioventus by 267.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of Bioventus stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. 43,893,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,858. Bioventus Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bioventus Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bioventus from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.