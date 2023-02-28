First Light Asset Management LLC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,509 shares during the quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.8 %

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,249. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.52. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.29 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $731,604.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,457. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $731,604.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,457. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

