First Light Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 163,224 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,257,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 188,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $87,775.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,905,014.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $447,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.39. 39,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

