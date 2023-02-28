First Long Island Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,759 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Long Island Investors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.19. 2,186,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,706. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $398.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.10. The company has a market cap of $298.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

