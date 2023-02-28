First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after buying an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after buying an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 485,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,093,000 after buying an additional 449,101 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.15. 631,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

