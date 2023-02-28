First Long Island Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.7% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. 505,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,910. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 38.66%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

