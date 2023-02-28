First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 10,333 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Long Island Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 4.0% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $35,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,005. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

