First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 4,269 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,327 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.1% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,736. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.26. 1,093,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,335,987. The company has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

