First Tin (LON:1SN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.50

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1262834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.13 ($0.12).

First Tin Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.68. The stock has a market cap of £22.57 million and a P/E ratio of -880.00.

Insider Activity at First Tin

In other First Tin news, insider Charles Cannon Brookes purchased 1,566,667 shares of First Tin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £141,000.03 ($170,146.05). 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Tin

First Tin Plc operates as a tin development company in Germany and Australia. The company's flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

