First Trust Bank Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

First Trust Bank Ltd. cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Aptiv comprises 2.9% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Trust Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,407,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,237,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Aptiv by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

APTV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $129.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

