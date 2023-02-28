First Trust Capital Management L.P. Buys 612,476 Shares of BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) by 356.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.38% of BlueRiver Acquisition worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,820,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,136,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after buying an additional 689,841 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 277,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in BlueRiver Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 67,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

BlueRiver Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:BLUA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

BlueRiver Acquisition Profile

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

