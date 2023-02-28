First Trust Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 1,206.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115,393 shares during the quarter. Kismet Acquisition Three accounts for approximately 0.6% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.32% of Kismet Acquisition Three worth $11,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,186,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 620,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.
Kismet Acquisition Three Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KIII remained flat at $10.16 during trading hours on Tuesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.
Kismet Acquisition Three Profile
Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.
