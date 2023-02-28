First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 413,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 420,999 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 363,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

