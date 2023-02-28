First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 919,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,000. STORE Capital comprises 1.4% of First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.33% of STORE Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,043,000 after buying an additional 8,459,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter worth $128,453,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 121.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after buying an additional 1,892,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STOR remained flat at $32.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

