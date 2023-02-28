First Trust Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 52.2% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $959,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,956,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 207,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 88,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TETC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The company had a trading volume of 759,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,117. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

