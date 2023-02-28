First Trust Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSTB. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

