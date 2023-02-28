First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE FMY opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $13.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY)
- Want Monthly Income? Here’s 3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
- What is the Best Dividend ETF?
- AI Cloud-Monitoring Revenue Sends Dynatrace Shares Higher
- Why Government Contracts are a Blessing and Curse for Rocket Lab
- Livent Pullback Presents an Electric Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.