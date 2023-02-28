First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Up 791.1% in February

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, an increase of 791.1% from the January 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,932,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,717,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,461,000 after buying an additional 288,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 234,225 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 620,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 299,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 561,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,955,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of FTXG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 52,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,561. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $29.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $941.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

