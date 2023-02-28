Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC opened at $0.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

