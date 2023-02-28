Flare Price Hits $0.0390 (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Flare has a total market cap of $435.82 million and approximately $8.97 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flare has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 11,178,119,353 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 11,999,991,148 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03879783 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $9,672,050.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

