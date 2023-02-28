Flight Deck Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Flight Deck Capital LP raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 5.4% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.99. 58,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,733. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.05. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.