Flight Deck Capital LP Sells 66,800 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Flight Deck Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the period. Five9 accounts for 3.1% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Flight Deck Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Five9 worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,102.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.79. 658,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,167. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.19.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.