Forager Capital Management LLC Has $21.77 Million Position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. MasterCraft Boat comprises 13.6% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 6.49% of MasterCraft Boat worth $21,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCFT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. 27,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $599.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.80. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

