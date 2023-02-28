Forager Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares during the period. Eastern accounts for about 4.8% of Forager Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Forager Capital Management LLC owned about 7.13% of Eastern worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Eastern by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Eastern by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.00. 1,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Eastern Company has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $130.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

