Force Hill Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Force Hill Capital Management LP cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 2.6% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after buying an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,144,000 after buying an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,678,000 after buying an additional 733,813 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.52.

Airbnb Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,633,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,405. The company has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,908,717 shares of company stock worth $232,212,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

