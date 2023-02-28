Force Hill Capital Management LP Has $11.09 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Force Hill Capital Management LP decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up 4.0% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of ARW stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.79. The stock had a trading volume of 66,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,357. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

