Force Hill Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315,888 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,736. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.19.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

