Force Hill Capital Management LP Sells 16,400 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lowered its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Semtech worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Semtech by 75.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,511,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,117,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

SMTC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. 130,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,088. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $73.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Semtech to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Semtech from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

