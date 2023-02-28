Foresite Capital Management IV LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lowered its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282,181 shares during the period. Lyell Immunopharma comprises about 23.6% of Foresite Capital Management IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC owned about 4.01% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $73,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,727,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,959,000 after buying an additional 1,727,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,801,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,266,000 after purchasing an additional 319,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 704,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,204,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 151,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

LYEL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 132,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,110. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.95. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $548.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of -1.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

