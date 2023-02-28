Forest Hill Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 79,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. Macquarie downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. 3,628,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,706,726. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

