Forest Hill Capital LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Forest Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. PacWest Bancorp comprises about 1.9% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,737,000 after purchasing an additional 918,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,040,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,525,000 after purchasing an additional 904,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The stock had a trading volume of 176,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,499. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.59%.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.