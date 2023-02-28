Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

WPM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

