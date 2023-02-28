Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bancorp makes up about 1.0% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,707,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,107,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,308,000 after buying an additional 42,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,852,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,014,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,435,000 after buying an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at $208,173.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,486 shares of company stock worth $157,905. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $58.76. 19,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,408. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.65. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.83 and a 52-week high of $78.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

