Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

USB traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. 1,388,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,506,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

