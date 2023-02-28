Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 28.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $177.92. 304,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

