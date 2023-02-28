Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.6% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.99. The company had a trading volume of 515,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,533. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.15.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

