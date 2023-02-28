Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 76,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $420.27. The company had a trading volume of 26,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,169. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

