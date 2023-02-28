Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,297,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868,225. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $162.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

