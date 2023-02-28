Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.0 %

CHD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,088. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.