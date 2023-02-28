Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the quarter. Formidable Fortress ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 94.28% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $22,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formidable Fortress ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000.

Get Formidable Fortress ETF alerts:

Formidable Fortress ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KONG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.39. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388. Formidable Fortress ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formidable Fortress ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.