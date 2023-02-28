Formula One Group (FWONA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $62.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of -480.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 27,160 shares valued at $1,224,657. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula One Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after buying an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

