Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 550,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,612,000. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 6.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.37% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.5 %

LBRDK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.90. 126,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,960. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $147.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.